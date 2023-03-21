Busy yourself with projects. Idle time will lead to dissatisfaction, complaints and arguments. A positive attitude will help counter anyone trying to rain on your parade. Put a plan, budget and schedule in place. Call the shots instead of standing on the sideline and letting others make decisions for you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep the momentum flowing. Don't ignore the rules or listen to bad advice. Someone will be eager to make you look bad or ruin your plans. Be true to yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Hard work will be necessary when trying to get in shape, following your dream or joining forces with someone you find compatible. Refuse to let outside influences interrupt your plans.

