Protect what you've worked so hard to acquire. Don't trust others to look out for your interests or investments or handle what's important to you. A demonstrative attitude will ward off outside interference. Show confidence in all that you do and say, and you'll customize your life to ensure you reach your goals. Be honest with yourself and others to avoid emotional importunities.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Home improvement projects will pay off. Decluttering your space will ease stress and motivate you to take better care of yourself and your possessions. A compassionate attitude will be key.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Walk away from drama. Opportunities are apparent if you focus on what's important. A chance to expand your interests will prove pivotal. Be careful with whom you share your secrets.

