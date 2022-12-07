Make clear what you want to achieve this year. Refuse to let any emotional manipulation sway you in a different direction. Take pride in what you do, and don't take your eye off your goal until you are satisfied with the results. Avoid over-the-top suggestions and stick to a simple, affordable strategy that takes you where you want to go.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Trust yourself and you won't be disappointed. Be aware of individuals who try to take advantage of you. Take the initiative to run the show instead of being an onlooker. Practice moderation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Open your doors to people who make you think and offer ideas that can help you bring about positive change. Show enthusiasm; your input will boost morale and encourage others.

0
0
0
0
0