Reach out to the person who brings out the best in you. Having the right people in your corner will be crucial to success. Consider what you want to accomplish and how to execute your plans. Joint ventures will help you pick up the pace and achieve the most. Emotions will run high this year, especially concerning shared expenses and moneymaking.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A budget-friendly plan will ease stress and help you meet your demands. Don't let what others decide to do influence or cost you. You'll find the perfect spot to start a new project.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Consider the long-term effects before making a move. Educate yourself, talk to experts and keep your emotions out of your final decision. Be sure to update documents that need it.

