Good fortune awaits. Recognizing an opportunity, taking your time and making an effort will be worthwhile. Refuse to let the little things get to you. Assess your situation to remain on track, then turn your hard work into something you are proud to present to the world. Personal growth and taking better care of your health and finances are recommended. Commitment is favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Stand your ground, make your intentions clear and do what feels right. Don't overload your to-do list with favors for others when you must look out for yourself.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Emotions will be difficult to control when dealing with friends, relatives or colleagues. Choose your words wisely; sending a mixed message will only confuse matters further. Self-improvement will offer better results than trying to change others.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll experience problems expressing your feelings and dealing with sensitive issues at work. Keep busy, and don't share personal information. Take better care of your health.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't take anything for granted; if you want something done, do it yourself. You'll be in emotional overdrive when helping others or engaging in joint ventures. Don't promise or take on too much.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Your actions have more clout than your words. Take the initiative, set goals, test your plans and don't share your ideas with others until you have everything in place. Ignore demanding individuals.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Adjust what's necessary but stick to your plans. Trying to accommodate others will leave you feeling tired and limit what you can do. If you call on reliable people, you'll meet your deadline.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Experience will help hone your skills. Test how good you are, but don't expect to be perfect. Patience will be key. Mastering the art of something that makes you happy is the richest reward.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Make up your mind; if you take too much time to ponder over what you are doing, you'll overthink the process. Learn all you can and meet with people who have something to contribute.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Have some fun, expand your interests and meet new people. Don't feel the need to be overly generous. Let your charm lead the way. Put more thought into investments, contracts and deadlines.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Listen to requests, but don't buy into something just to impress someone. An interest in someone quite different from yourself will lead to mixed results. Learn what you can and move on.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A levelheaded approach to money, work and relationships will spare you from getting involved in a messy situation. Concentrate on feeling good about yourself.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Focus on health. Join a fitness group, improve your eating habits or update your look. Dress for success. Don't let a troubled relationship bring you down; deal with it and walk away.