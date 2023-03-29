A realistic outlook will be necessary this year. View situations from a distance and refuse to let your emotions run the show when practicality is required. Use your knowledge, experience and intelligence to outsmart anyone trying to disrupt your plans or life. Be yourself, don't make excuses and follow through with your commitments. Your happiness is your responsibility.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Busy yourself with tasks you can do independently. The fewer people you encounter, the better your day will unfold. A home improvement project will take your mind off a personal situation.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Connect with someone you haven't talked to lately, and the information you receive will help you get ahead. A new look will boost your morale and prompt you to share your feelings.

