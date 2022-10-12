Take care of situations and responsibilities yourself. Don't rely on others to offer sound advice. Be disciplined when handling health, financial and contractual matters. Consider what's needed to minimize stress. Take an innovative approach to balancing time spent on domestic and professional duties. Choose activities geared toward fitness and good health.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take the plunge to get things done. Hesitation will work against you. Redirect your energy where it counts, and keep an eye on transactions that can affect your finances.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't let confusion and uncertainty stand in your way. Consider what's working for you and head in that direction. Look for opportunities to meet new people and to do something positive.

0
0
0
0
0