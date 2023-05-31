Pamper yourself. Reorganize your life and your plans, and set goals that excite you. Having something to look forward to can make the difference between success and failure. Refuse to let anyone dictate what you do or how you do it. Take pride in who you are and what you have to offer. Lead the way instead of letting someone else step in and take charge.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Consider what's entailed before you offer help. Protect your reputation, position and key relationships. Refuse to let emotions interfere with your plans and decisions. Do things yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Establish what you want to do before you start. Map out your plan from beginning to end and approach the people you need on your team to be successful. Listen to supporters' suggestions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You'll be prone to impulsive behavior today. Don't jump to conclusions. Listen to what others have to say. A change someone makes will give you insight into how to proceed.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take care of your responsibilities before moving on to pleasurable pastimes. You'll enjoy yourself more if you don't have to worry about what you left unfinished.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Be careful when dealing with others. Your actions or words will be misconstrued. Make your home or workspace functional. The better equipped you are, the more success you'll achieve.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't expect smooth sailing. Take a positive attitude, regardless of how others are acting. Focus on self-improvement, educational pursuits and getting along with people who have something to offer.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Pick up the pace, designate funds to cover your expenses and take a minimalist approach to whatever you do. It's time to please yourself and do what comes naturally.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Spend more time improving your living arrangements. The changes you undertake will ease stress and give you hope for a brighter future. Focus on self-improvement.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You'll encounter a challenge if you share too much information with a friend, relative or colleague. Don't give away your secrets or let someone stifle your dreams. Act on your own behalf.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Push aside negativity. A positive attitude will invite new opportunities and input from people who share your vision. Choose quality over quantity, and you'll be heading down a lucrative path.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep your feelings to yourself. Sharing too much information will put you in a vulnerable position and cause problems. Look at every angle before making a big move.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't let anger take the reins when action is required. Use your connections to ensure you have a backup plan to reach your target. Fixing your personal space will boost your morale.