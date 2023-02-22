Be discreet and secretive, and change only what's necessary. Consider how to make your life less stressful. Concentrate on making adjustments that add convenience to your everyday routine. Create opportunities instead of waiting for someone to step in and tell you what to do next. By taking control, you will eliminate opposition and reach your goal without interference. A trendy new look will boost your confidence.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Spending time at home will give you time to rearrange rooms to suit your needs. Don't feel compelled to conform to standard procedures when innovation is what's called for.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take a break and rethink your strategy before you make a mistake. A proposal will mislead you; ask questions. Be specific about your responsibilities and what others expect of you. Staying active will help you avoid making impulsive moves.

