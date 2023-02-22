Be discreet and secretive, and change only what's necessary. Consider how to make your life less stressful. Concentrate on making adjustments that add convenience to your everyday routine. Create opportunities instead of waiting for someone to step in and tell you what to do next. By taking control, you will eliminate opposition and reach your goal without interference. A trendy new look will boost your confidence.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Spending time at home will give you time to rearrange rooms to suit your needs. Don't feel compelled to conform to standard procedures when innovation is what's called for.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take a break and rethink your strategy before you make a mistake. A proposal will mislead you; ask questions. Be specific about your responsibilities and what others expect of you. Staying active will help you avoid making impulsive moves.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Mix business with pleasure to get along better with your colleagues. Don't let the changes you encounter discourage you from following your heart. Promptly deal with anything that disrupts your day.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Get involved in something you believe in. First, however, avoid anyone trying to take advantage of you. Handle business, get things done on time and shy away from controversy.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Sign up for a class, event or activity that will allow you to use your imagination. A discussion with someone who shares your concerns will lead to a major beneficial change.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Be receptive. What you learn will give you hope and revive your interest and ability to fight for what you want. Take the steps required to turn what you know and do well into a lucrative outlet.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Keep your eye on the market and invest wisely. Discuss your plans with an expert. An offer will pique your interest, but until you get all the facts and figures, tread carefully.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Stand up and be counted. Speak freely, follow through and be willing to do the work yourself. Run the show instead of sitting in the audience. Show your worth and set guidelines. Romance is encouraged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- The response you receive after sharing your intentions will give you a push to make your next move. A partnership looks exciting, but you must be sure to clearly assign responsibilities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Get everyone you care about involved in a project, and a closer bond will develop that encourages you to make positive lifestyle changes. Follow through with your plans; success can be yours.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Emotional situations will confuse you. Keep your thoughts to yourself until you gather the facts and fully understand the implications. Bide your time, and you'll discover what you want.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't wait for someone to come along and do things for you. Believe in yourself and make things happen. A brilliant idea will lead to a cash infusion. Now's your chance to make progress.