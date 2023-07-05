Don't take on too much. Say no to those trying to separate you from your money, and avoid people trying to make you work for their benefit. A pragmatic approach to life, love, and happiness, and a strong belief in yourself and your skills will carry you to a place that you find comfortable.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Impulsive spending won't solve your problems. Do your best to simplify your life and stick to people who offer encouragement and common sense. Experience is an excellent teacher. Don't make the same mistake twice.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Simplify your life. Channel your energy into personal growth, increasing your savings and maximizing how you can use your skills to reflect trends. It's up to you to make a big impression.

