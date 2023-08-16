Expect to face ups and downs this year. Refuse to let temptation win or your dreams slip away. Shake off negativity, and don't let changes or decisions others make alter your plans. Be true to yourself and dedicated to your beliefs, and don't skip a beat when deciding what's best for you. Take the journey that leads to personal growth, and distance yourself from chaos.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Follow your heart, not temptation. Consider what others want from you and what's best for you. Don't feel obligated to please everyone before you please yourself. Look inward.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Pay attention, recognize prospects and implement positive change. Don't fear taking a different path. You will hold everyone's attention and make a mark if you give your all.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Get in line and do your part. Your hands-on help will mean more than a financial contribution. It's time to get your hands dirty and make a difference. Connect with other do-gooders.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Put jealousy and possessiveness aside and consider taking the high road. How you treat others will reflect who you are and what you have to offer. Offer others hope.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- How you project your thoughts, attributes and willingness to help others will lay the groundwork for what's to come. Don't take on someone else's fight when you have other things to do.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Look for alternative ways to make your money work for you. Reducing your overhead will fund something meaningful to you. Make a promise to yourself or to someone you love.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Stop and reassess your thoughts, relationships and lifestyle. Consider if there is something you can do to lighten your load. Live life your way, maintain high standards and get moving.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Dedicate your time to something meaningful. Take the initiative, pass your thoughts along and seek out those who can contribute to your progress. Opportunities begin with you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Pay attention to how you present yourself to the world. Go the extra mile and dress for success. Socialize, interact with people heading in a direction that interests you and expand your knowledge.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take a breather, give yourself time to think and map out your plans. Preparation will make the difference when it comes to reaching your goal. Do something that makes stand out.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Home is where the heart is and where you will accomplish the most. Don't let an outsider talk you into something that can lead to trouble or hurt your reputation or position.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Develop a plan you are passionate about and dedicate your time to launching it and reaching out to individuals most likely to help you. Listen to what others say and fine-tune your methods.