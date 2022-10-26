Use your imagination to discover what makes you happy. Explore what life offers and what you can do if you focus on what's important to you. Make home, family and financial security your top priorities, and be sure to keep documents updated. Do things for yourself and you'll have no regrets.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Get moving. You'll feel a lot better once you put things behind you. Stop fretting over what to do next. Use your intuition to make the necessary changes and get where you want to go.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You can dream all you want, but you'll have to face reality at some point. Clear up what isn't working for you instead of sidestepping deteriorating situations. Speak the truth.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Change is within reach. Bolster your confidence and share your thoughts and plans. Spend time making your home more suited to your needs. Keep your goals simple and your life meaningful.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Slow down, take time to look over what's happening around you and choose your words carefully. Get your facts straight; if you try to wing it, you'll fall short and criticism will follow.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Look for a unique way to help someone you love. A gift or offering will make a difference to someone in need. If you stick to sensible, simple solutions, you'll set an excellent example.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Use your skills to help make a difference and set a precedent for onlookers to take note and do their part. Let your actions speak for you; positive change will unfold.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Emotions will be close to the surface. Don't let changes made by others disrupt your plans. Focus on what matters by taking care of your responsibilities. If you love someone, let them know it.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A steady pace forward will get your desired results. Refuse to let someone's uncertainty get in the way. Take pride in what you do, and head in a rewarding direction. You can make a difference.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Stretch your mind and push yourself physically; you will do something spectacular. Refuse to let anyone stifle your dreams or force you to the back of the room. Stand up and do your thing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Use your intelligence to overcome any dilemma you encounter. Don't expect things to run smoothly at home. A power struggle will catch you off guard if you aren't quick to respond.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A shift is apparent. Head down the path of least resistance and see where it leads. Someone you meet along the way will impact how you think. A lifestyle change will encourage you to branch out.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Learning something new or doing something novel will be enlightening. The people you connect with will give you incentive to follow through with your plans. Impulsive behavior could cost you.