Take your time, get things right the first time and avoid emotional turmoil. Plan your adventures intelligently and look at every aspect of a situation before you act. How you approach everyday issues will determine how the year unfolds. A steady pace forward will lead to results that give peace of mind. Self-reliance will build confidence.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't drag someone along who doesn't want to go. Forge ahead alone and you'll accomplish what you set out to do. Trust your instincts and simplify your life. Distance yourself from drama.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Act in your best interest. A sound decision will make or break your spirit. Trust your instincts regarding travel, residential moves and educational pursuits. Be ready to act quickly.

