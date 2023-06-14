Pay attention to what's going on around you. It will be easy to misinterpret the information you receive. The more aware you are, the easier it will be to bring about positive changes for you and for everyone your decisions will affect. Face challenges with optimism and an open mind. Accept and adjust.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A lifestyle change will help you deal with situations holding you back. Love is heading your way, and acting on your feelings will lead to progress. Make the right decisions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- When asked for help, offer suggestions. Don't take on a burden that doesn't belong to you. Look for alternative ways to use your skills, and you'll discover a unique way to help lower debt.

