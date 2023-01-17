Spread some joy and use your intelligence to bring about positive changes at home. Challenge yourself physically and try to look, feel and do your best. Let the past guide you to a better future. Focus on moderation, innovation and practicality. Make your dreams come true.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Build on solid ground. Simplify your plans to guarantee positive results. Do something uplifting or help a cause you care about. Don't limit what you can do due to laziness.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Think twice; an unnecessary move will set you back. Put more effort into how you run your home and invest in yourself. Keeping up with technology will help you take advantage of a financial opportunity.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't take out your frustration on others or overreact to a situation that is sensitive or could influence your reputation. Use your energy to build a solid foundation.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Express your true feelings. It's essential to clear up unsettled matters if you intend to move forward. Be willing to walk away from situations that are taking you in the wrong direction.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Put your wisdom and talent to the test. Speak up, indulge in debates that offer food for thought and promote new beginnings, but don't jeopardize your physical well-being.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Dig in, demonstrate what you have to offer and market your skills to fit what's trending in your community. Get ahead by doing the work and taking the credit you deserve. Leave nothing to chance.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't take anything for granted. Do your part to secure your position and to keep your plans updated and ready to launch. Stick to the script and question anything that seems iffy.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Enhance your wisdom by checking out what's popular. Spend time with someone you love. Your pursuit of happiness will encourage loved ones to follow suit. Romance is in the stars.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Focus on enlightenment, personal improvements and maintaining a healthy attitude and lifestyle. Indulgence will lead to trouble. Don't jeopardize your reputation.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Start something new, and you'll meet someone you click with emotionally. Walk away from bad influences and toward those who bring out the best in you. Don't be too quick to share your secrets.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You may want to invest time and money in home improvements. Stick to a budget to protect against growing too fast. A change you make will cause a problem with someone close.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Set the stage for your performance. Consider what you are trying to achieve, who you are trying to impress and how to turn your passion into something you can enjoy every day. Rely on yourself.