Put excessive spending to rest this year, and focus on saving for something special. Rethink your life strategy and what's important to you, and you'll devise a plan that will encourage you to update your skills and learn something that makes you feel good about yourself and your future. Put your best foot forward and work hard.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Consider where you put your energy and the returns you get for your hard work, and you'll get a clear picture of the changes you can make to improve your life. Action will be key.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Let situations play out. It's best not to show your emotions or give anyone ammunition to disrupt your life. Listen carefully and gather information. You'll find helpful clues.

0
0
0
0
0