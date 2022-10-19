Take nothing for granted. Hard work, a passionate attitude and a rigorous schedule will keep you healthy, wealthy and wise. Be the first to make a move and take command. Follow your instincts and heart, and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results. Make this a year to remember, filled with enthusiasm, love, growth and change. Aim for personal security.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Put your energy where it counts and help a person or cause. An honest assessment of a situation will result in ideas or solutions that are easy to implement and difficult for others to reject.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Expect others to make demands of you. Be prepared to counter any situation you face with a better plan. Staying one step ahead of the crowd will give you the edge to succeed. Be secretive.

