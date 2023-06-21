Grab the spotlight and share information. How you communicate will determine how well your year unfolds. A playful, enthusiastic approach to life, love and achieving your goals will encourage success. Channel your energy into home improvements, family and personal growth, and avoid impulsive actions to ensure you reach your goals without incident. Make physical fitness and health priorities.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Check your options and see who will help you. Your uniqueness and discipline will attract people who can get things done without your supervision. Set yourself up for success.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- A last-minute change will unnerve you. Respond by doing something totally unexpected. Remove yourself from any situation that makes you feel uncomfortable. Trust and have faith in yourself.

