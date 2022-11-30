Give yourself plenty of time to assess situations before you judge others or decide to make a move that will affect your lifestyle and relationships with friends, relatives and peers. Be aware of how others feel, and communicate openly and honestly to avoid misunderstandings. Intervene if anyone tries to manipulate or force you into a compromising position. Call the shots.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Rein in emotions and use common sense to ensure you avoid a path paved with good intentions but little substance. Get the facts before you agree to something that can hurt your reputation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Look at the possibilities, and you'll figure out a new way to use the skills and services you have honed over the years. Explore something you enjoy doing.

0
0
0
0
0