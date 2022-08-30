Be kind to yourself. Make alterations to your lifestyle. Use research to get the results you desire. Participate, be part of the solution and help end situations that cause stress and anxiety for you and your loved ones. Choose kindness and generosity over anger and revenge. Concentrate on being and doing your best.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Channel your energy into something worthwhile. Criticism and anger won't help you achieve your goals or leave a good impression on others. Change what's necessary, and let your intuition guide you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Open conversations with people of interest. What you discover will encourage you to do more research and make lifestyle adjustments that put your mind at ease and give you hope for a brighter future.

