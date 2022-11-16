Creative outlets will help you relax this year. Lowering debt, making your living space more efficient or moving to a less expensive location will free up cash you can put toward something you want to pursue. Life is about choices; this year, it's time to do what's best for you. Take control and be responsible for your happiness.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Start a project and learn as you go. Use your attributes to stand out. Refuse to let your emotions stop you from doing what's right. Someone's lack of confidence or uncertainty will worry you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Look and you shall find. Learn from the experts, and try your hand at something that fascinates you. Take the road that whispers your name, and don't look back. You can make things happen!

