Creative outlets will help you relax this year. Lowering debt, making your living space more efficient or moving to a less expensive location will free up cash you can put toward something you want to pursue. Life is about choices; this year, it's time to do what's best for you. Take control and be responsible for your happiness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Start a project and learn as you go. Use your attributes to stand out. Refuse to let your emotions stop you from doing what's right. Someone's lack of confidence or uncertainty will worry you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Look and you shall find. Learn from the experts, and try your hand at something that fascinates you. Take the road that whispers your name, and don't look back. You can make things happen!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Concentrate on how you earn your living. Be smart, don't follow the crowd and trust in yourself, not in a sales pitch. Now's not the time for big investments and financial risks.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Opportunity knocks. Keep moving, regardless of what others do or say. Know your course of action and plant your feet firmly on the ground. Be prompt and precise in your efforts.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Think matters through, then proceed. Look for a way to make your money stretch. Share your opinions, and you will attract someone willing to support your actions. Love is in the stars.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't stop until you feel good about what you've accomplished. Set high standards and do the work yourself to ensure you get things done your way. Self-improvement projects will turn out well.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You may crave change, but you'll face opposition if you push others to participate. Use a gentler strategy if you want to get others to tag along. Provide an incentive for best results.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Get your facts straight before voicing your opinion. Someone will be eager to see you head down the wrong path. Say no to temptation and anyone trying to talk you into doing something risky.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Pay attention to detail, and ensure your documents are in order before you begin something new. Don't leave anything important in someone else's hands. A last-minute change will work well.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Push forward and don't stop until you are happy with the results. Look at every angle of a situation before you decide to make a move. Take the path that interests you, not the one of least resistance.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't take on too much. Look at the logistics of what you want to do, and you'll find a way to cut corners and make your plans feasible. Don't waste time arguing.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Try your hand at something new and get involved in a cause you care about. Change what is no longer working for you. Stop dreaming; start turning your thoughts into reality.