Avoid temptation by aligning yourself with stable, hardworking people. Put your energy into something that counts, and dedicate your time to helping others and making the world around you a better place. Leave nothing to chance; it's up to you to keep things copacetic if you want everything to fall into place. Don't wait; change begins with you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Find a method that works for you. Limit your intake and diminish your responsibilities. Know what you want and be intent on following through with your plans.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Stop worrying about what others do. Put your heart into what you know and do best. Don't let compliments go to your head, causing you to offer too much to something that doesn't benefit you.

