Refuse to let emotional matters take over your life. Think your plans through from beginning to end and find a practical solution that helps you and the people you love. It's OK to dream, but when it comes to what matters most, a reserved attitude will help you find the most efficient way to get things done to your liking.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Anger will impact your performance. A change of plans shouldn't cost you financially. Examine details before you agree to something. Efficiency will be the key to your success.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Think before you act. Have a foolproof plan in place before you begin. Use your imagination to find an exciting way to attract interest, and everything else will fall into place.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep an open mind, but refuse to believe everything you hear. Verify information before you accept it or pass it along. Spend time learning, developing and preparing for the future.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Do what's required, and don't look back. Now is not the time to let others take charge or beat you at your own game. Put your energy to good use and finish what you start.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Look for opportunities instead of piggybacking on someone else's good fortune. Think for yourself and follow your heart and dreams. Use your charm and take the initiative.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll discover valuable information if you listen and observe. Your ability to size up situations and turn whatever you do into something worthwhile will make you a popular leader.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Hide your feelings until you know how others will react. Don't make a fuss or start a feud that can influence the outcome of a partnership or proposition. Immerse yourself in quality control and getting things right the first time.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't hang back when embracing life and what it has to offer is required. Engage in conversations with someone close, and you will build a strong relationship. Make domestic changes.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- It's OK to do things differently if you are prepared to prove your point. Trusting and believing in your ability will convince others to do the same. Don't fold under pressure.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A change is necessary if you want to protect your position and reputation. Put more thought into how you run your personal life. Pay attention to how you look and represent yourself to others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Listen closely and you'll come across information that can help you avoid making a mistake. Don't feel compelled to be someone's puppet. Hold on to your cash.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A solid investment will change your life. Join forces with someone who cares about things you care about. Love and romance are on the rise. Move into the future with a glad heart.