Dive in and get things done your way. Don't waste time waiting for someone to come to your rescue or solve your problems. Trust in your ability to get things done, and take advantage of opportunities that develop. Make this a pivotal point in your life and follow your heart. Please yourself instead of vying for other people's approval.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Someone will make you look bad if given a chance. Use your charm and attributes to get your way. Monitor any change to your earnings until you gain the financial comfort you desire.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change of attitude coupled with an aggressive, hands-on approach will help you build momentum and clear a passage for bigger and better opportunities. Positive change leads to personal happiness.

