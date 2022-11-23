You have options. Look around you and decide what's doable, then head in that direction. Take an unusual path or set up your lifestyle to suit your needs, regardless of how others choose to live. Let excitement drive you, and your skills, intelligence and desire for adventure take you to destinations that open your mind to new possibilities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't get into a scuffle over trivial matters. Know when to give in and let someone else take the wheel. Weigh the pros and cons, and look at the long-term effects of the decisions you make.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Reach out and offer help where it's needed. There is power in being present and in acting on behalf of those who can't fend for themselves. Look for a worthy cause you can support.

