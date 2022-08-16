Settle down and monitor situations carefully before you get involved. Refuse to let your emotions lead you in the wrong direction. Focus on personal improvements and educational pursuits that will allow you to expand your interests and your cash flow. Be willing to compromise, but don't give anyone the power to make decisions for you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Pace yourself and monitor what's happening around you. Learn from an interaction with superiors or a competitive situation. Stand up for your beliefs, but don't start a feud.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Consider what puts a smile on your face, and double down until you achieve happiness. Don't let emotions or anger interfere with what needs to be done to promote your health and well-being.

