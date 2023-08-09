Take time, sort through information and consider every angle before considering a move this year. A steady pace forward, paying attention to detail and taking a minimalist approach to living and doing things your way will result in less stress and a chance to make healthy decisions. Stand by your word, and don't make unrealistic promises. Positive change begins with common sense.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- When in doubt, refrain from making a promise. A reserved approach will buy you time, offering the space you need to consider what's best for you. Make stress relief your priority.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Let your intuition guide you to what and who can help you succeed. A medical or financial situation will cause uncertainty if not handled with care. Don't share personal information.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Declutter your life and lower your overhead. A definitive attitude will help you refurbish your life and set higher standards. Surround yourself with people who share your concerns.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Consider what you want and must do to position yourself for success. Don't give others the impression you are flexible when you are not. It's up to you to make things happen.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be honest with yourself and others, and take the initiative to do things for yourself while being considerate of others. Protect your heart from anyone who sends mixed messages.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Speak up, run the show and embrace changes that help you live the life you long for. Don't give anyone the right or means to dictate your next move. Have no regrets, and be true to yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Refuse to let the changes others make or the temptations you encounter throw you a curveball. Let your heart be the judge. With patience as your barometer, you'll find peace and happiness.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't allow anyone to use emotional manipulation to lead you astray. Use your intuition, experience and intelligence to maintain equality and take control. Map out the path that suits your needs.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Refrain from signing up for something you cannot afford or that risks injury. Protect against people trying to coerce you. Focus on self-improvement and personal happiness.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Offer only what you can deliver, and be prepared to give a play-by-play overview for those who need extra input. How you define yourself and what you offer will make a difference.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Be a good listener and decide what others want from you before you engage in plans that leave you at a disadvantage. Work by yourself to achieve the most with the least amount of interference.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Someone will take advantage of you if you let them. Veer toward unusual situations that offer lessons, experience and connections. Use your skills to make home improvements.