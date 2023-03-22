A ruthless approach to getting your house in order will be comforting once you get moving. Give away items that can benefit someone in need. Get involved in your community. Address issues that make you angry, and strive for financial security.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put your energy where it counts. Plan your strategy from beginning to end to avoid setbacks or surprises. A financial gain or change in how you handle money matters will increase your options.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Look inward and consider the changes you want and how to achieve your goal. A secretive approach will help ward off any interference and give you time to investigate the possibilities.

