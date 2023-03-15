Separating personal and professional situations will make it easier to bring about positive change. Organize your time to safeguard against weakness or criticism. Prepare to change what isn't working for you and replace it with a plan encouraging success. Don't give up on love.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Uncertainty will surface if you let your emotions take control. Offer practical solutions to reverse negativity when dealing with peers or loved ones. Stick to the facts.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put more emphasis on how you look and feel. Embrace trends and pursue knowledge and experience to help you stay ahead of any competitor. Romance should be a priority.

