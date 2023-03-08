Consider your options, evaluate the cost and time involved, and adopt change with open arms. There is no place for anger if you want to get things done. Sort through your differences with others and find a compromise that will ensure you move forward. Recognize embellishment, overindulgence and emotional blackmail, and deal with it. Micromanagement is the fastest route to victory.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Listen to reason and distance yourself from lofty suggestions that involve risks. You can avoid instability due to false information or poor decisions if you are true to yourself.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll have plenty to do, so don't waste time. The busier you are, the easier it will be to avoid turmoil and interference. Don't share personal information or believe everything you hear.

0
0
0
0
0