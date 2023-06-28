Use your downtime wisely. Participate in activities that broaden your sense of awareness. Changing how you handle your money may interest you, but don't leave your best interests up to someone else. Take an active role in your financial investments, and you'll advance. Avoid joint ventures and shared expenses.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Concentrate on what's important to you. Refuse to let anyone sidetrack you or sabotage your effort. Be part of the solution, not part of the problem. Don't make unnecessary changes.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't let what others do ruin your day. Look inward and pursue what makes you happy. Taking care of yourself and striving to live a healthy, stress-free lifestyle are in your best interest.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Go after what you want, make necessary changes and make your dreams come true. Envision the possibilities. Dedication and hard work will help you gain respect and reach your goal.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Be a good Samaritan. Your input will make a difference. Distance yourself from people who would let you do all the work, and reach out to help those who appreciate your kindness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Keep your eye on your money and possessions. Use your ingenuity, and you'll find new ways to lower your overhead and bring in more cash. Protect your reputation. Make your home your refuge.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Look closely at your associates before you share information. Once you determine peoples' intentions, you'll know what to do and whom to trust. A problem at home will be due to misinformation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Your input will make a difference and encourage you to make adjustments. Embrace change. Honest communication will help seal a deal. You'll discover a valuable concept if you are flexible.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Listen to what someone tells you, and you'll figure out how to use the information to your advantage. Don't make a change because someone else does. Honesty is the best policy.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- When in doubt, ask an expert. Financial assistance will get you on the right track and help you lower your overhead. Stability will lead to peace of mind and opportunity.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Avoid negative situations. Do research, verify facts and protect against illness or injury. Stick to your game plan, and take care of yourself first. Don't let anger take the reins.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Review your routine and schedule and make needed adjustments. By eliminating what isn't necessary in your life, you'll be able to pay more attention to what's important.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Address money matters. Spend money only on what you need. A minimalist attitude will help you get your finances in order. Declutter your space and sell off what you no longer want.