Do your best to fulfill your dreams, act aggressively to ensure you are seen and heard, and make a lasting impression on those you care about most. Your destiny depends on your willingness to do what's right. Focus on what's important. Be compassionate and understanding.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Consider what you can do to make life better. Share your insight with people who can help make your plans a reality. You have plenty to gain if you choose your associates wisely.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Let experience guide you. Reach out and help someone, and you'll find your niche. Explore the possibilities, but take it slow. If you pay attention to the intricate details, you'll do just fine.

