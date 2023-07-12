Check who's on your side and willing to step in and take charge. Surround yourself with allies and share your ideas. Strength and courage will help you bring about positive change and greater security. Use your intelligence when dealing with money matters, contracts and joint ventures. Know when to say no and when to work alone. Think positively to avoid discord.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A physical change won't unfold as anticipated. Don't give someone the right to be your fashion or health expert. Research is in your best interest. Distance yourself from harmful situations.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Think twice before you start something you cannot finish. Protect your reputation and position. Don't expect someone to cover for you. Use your experience and knowledge to push forward.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change will lift you and boost your confidence. Travel, educational pursuits and activities that encourage spending time with friends, relatives or colleagues will pay off.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Control your emotions and let your intelligence shine through. Don't feel the need to pay for others or get involved in a joint venture. Keep your sights on what makes you happy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Put your current situation in perspective and consider what you'd like more of in your life. A change at home that adds to your comfort or eases stress will make a world of difference.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Pay attention to money matters. Update documents, accounts and credit cards to reduce unnecessary annual fees and interest payments. Taking control will put your mind at ease.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Spend more time nurturing what's important to you. Don't take chances with your personal life, possessions or money. A change at home will result in closer ties with loved ones.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Think twice before you pick a fight with someone. Assess your relationships, intentions and the changes you want to make before sharing your thoughts and feelings.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Follow your plans, and you'll feel good about your accomplishments. Invest more time and money in yourself and the skills you need to pursue the life you want to live.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You can talk your way into anything today, but your dreams will crumble if you don't follow through with your promises. Offer only what's feasible, and be willing to work hard.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Social events won't unfold as anticipated. Rethink how you spend your time and be honest about what you will and won't do. Risks will lead to regrets. A change of heart is apparent.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't be fooled by the information someone offers you. Signing up for something that you're unsure about will put you in a vulnerable position. Don't get angry. Follow your heart.