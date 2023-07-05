Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: My husband has refused to eat an avocado for years. When he was a kid, his mother told him they were unhealthy. I don't know where she got that idea, but I'm asking for your help. When I said they were very healthy, he laughed and said, "Why don't you ask Heloise?" So, I'm asking you. Are avocados really unhealthy? -- Louise R., Lake Charles, Louisiana

Louise, an average-size avocado provides vitamins C, E and K. In addition to that, you get folate, riboflavin, niacin and antioxidants. They also have a variety of uses in salad and on toast, but they can be eaten right out of the shell, which is one of my favorite ways to enjoy them. Tell your husband you wrote to me, and I said they are not unhealthy and, in fact, are very good for anyone to eat. -- Heloise

SEND A GREAT HINT TO:

0
0
0
0
0