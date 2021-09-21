Applications for this year’s
Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade, themed “Home for the Holidays,” are now available to the public.
Individuals, groups or businesses interested in participating in the parade must complete and submit an application no later than Monday, Nov. 22, to the Anderson Recreation Center, located at 125 W. Walnut Ave.
The parade is slated for 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
The parade will assemble at 4:30 p.m. with check-in at the Union Bank Parking lot on the corner of Pine Avenue and H Street.
The parade will commence at 6 p.m. and proceed south on H Street, turning west on Ocean Avenue, and heading south to I Street.
After the parade, participants and spectators are invited to gather at Centennial Park, at the corner of Cypress and H Street, where parade winners will be announced.
Lighting of the community Christmas tree at Centennial Park also will take place, and there will be a chance to visit with Santa.
The hourlong parade is co-sponsored by the Lompoc Valley Chamber.
Applications will be available online at
www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation, and also at the Anderson Recreation Center during regular business hours.
For more information, call 805-875-8100.
Close
Rain mostly holds off as Lompoc Christmas parade spreads holiday cheer
Lompoc Valley 4-H Club members wave on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Santa travels along North H Street in his "display sleigh" during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Rain mostly holds off as Lompoc Christmas parade spreads holiday cheer
Dancers from Garcia Dance Studio perform on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Rain mostly holds off as Lompoc Christmas parade spreads holiday cheer
The Vandenberg Middle School Marching Band performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Rain mostly holds off as Lompoc Christmas parade spreads holiday cheer
Riders on the SAVE and the Rape Crisis & Child Protection Center float wave on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Rain mostly holds off as Lompoc Christmas parade spreads holiday cheer
Riders on the La Purisima Concepcion School float wave on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
American Legion Riders Chapter 211 perform on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The Cabrillo High School Marching Band performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Mayor Jenelle Osborne waves on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The Vandenberg Air Force Base Honor Guard leads the on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Drill team members of the Cabrillo High School Marching Band perform on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Lompoc Family YMCA members march on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
A goat from Village Vet Clinic performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The entry from RP Arevalos Heating Co./Lompoc Girls Softball Association ride on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Riders on the La Purisima Concepcion School float wave on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Lompoc City Council Member Dirk Starbuck waves on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The entry from Moms Club of Lompoc performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Lompoc Valley Flower Festival Queens wave on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
A spectator on North H Street watches the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Dancers from Danza Azteca perform on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The entry from Universal Electric performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Terrones Plumbing/Vargas Jewelers wave on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Lompoc Foursquare Church drives on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The entry from Lompoc Foursquare Church performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
A member of the Vandenberg Air Force Base Jet Gymnastics Team performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The Vandenberg Air Force Base Jet Gymnastics Team performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Lompoc City Council Member Victor Vega waves on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Cheerleaders from Vandenberg Village Youth Football march in the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The entry from Catholic Charities/Food Pantry performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The entry from Lompoc Valley Baptist Church performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The entry from Remax Mission Realty performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The entry from Fortified Tattoo Company drives on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The Los Berros Performing Arts Dance Team performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The entry from Los Berros Visual Performing Arts performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Spectators bundle up on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The entry from Fillmore Elementary School performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Lompoc Youth Football League cheerleaders perform on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Lompoc Youth Football League members wave on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The entry from Cub Scouts Pack 2103 performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The entry from Cub Scouts Pack 2103 performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The entry from Girl Scouts performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The entry from Girl Scouts performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Performers from the Lompoc High Dance Line perform on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The entry from Trivium Charter School performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Dancers from Garcia Dance Studio perform on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Dancers from Garcia Dance Studio perform on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Participants from Gymnastics North perform on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The entry from City Of Lompoc Electric Department performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The Vandenberg Middle School Marching Band performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The entry from the Lompoc Valley Festival Association performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The entry from Kings Barbershop performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Lompoc FFA performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Lompoc FFA performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The entry from Barkin Dog Park performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Santa travels on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Rain mostly holds off as Lompoc Christmas parade spreads holiday cheer
Lompoc Valley 4-H Club members wave on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Santa travels along North H Street in his "display sleigh" during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Rain mostly holds off as Lompoc Christmas parade spreads holiday cheer
Dancers from Garcia Dance Studio perform on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Rain mostly holds off as Lompoc Christmas parade spreads holiday cheer
The Vandenberg Middle School Marching Band performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Rain mostly holds off as Lompoc Christmas parade spreads holiday cheer
Riders on the SAVE and the Rape Crisis & Child Protection Center float wave on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Rain mostly holds off as Lompoc Christmas parade spreads holiday cheer
Riders on the La Purisima Concepcion School float wave on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
American Legion Riders Chapter 211 perform on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The Cabrillo High School Marching Band performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Mayor Jenelle Osborne waves on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The Vandenberg Air Force Base Honor Guard leads the on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Drill team members of the Cabrillo High School Marching Band perform on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Lompoc Family YMCA members march on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
A goat from Village Vet Clinic performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The entry from RP Arevalos Heating Co./Lompoc Girls Softball Association ride on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Riders on the La Purisima Concepcion School float wave on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Lompoc City Council Member Dirk Starbuck waves on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The entry from Moms Club of Lompoc performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Lompoc Valley Flower Festival Queens wave on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
A spectator on North H Street watches the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Dancers from Danza Azteca perform on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The entry from Universal Electric performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Terrones Plumbing/Vargas Jewelers wave on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Lompoc Foursquare Church drives on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The entry from Lompoc Foursquare Church performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
A member of the Vandenberg Air Force Base Jet Gymnastics Team performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The Vandenberg Air Force Base Jet Gymnastics Team performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Lompoc City Council Member Victor Vega waves on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Cheerleaders from Vandenberg Village Youth Football march in the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The entry from Catholic Charities/Food Pantry performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The entry from Lompoc Valley Baptist Church performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The entry from Remax Mission Realty performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The entry from Fortified Tattoo Company drives on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The Los Berros Performing Arts Dance Team performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The entry from Los Berros Visual Performing Arts performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Spectators bundle up on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
The entry from Fillmore Elementary School performs on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.
Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade
Lompoc Youth Football League cheerleaders perform on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.