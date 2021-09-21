Applications for this year’s Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade, themed “Home for the Holidays,” are now available to the public.

Individuals, groups or businesses interested in participating in the parade must complete and submit an application no later than Monday, Nov. 22, to the Anderson Recreation Center, located at 125 W. Walnut Ave.

The parade is slated for 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.

The parade will assemble at 4:30 p.m. with check-in at the Union Bank Parking lot on the corner of Pine Avenue and H Street.

The parade will commence at 6 p.m. and proceed south on H Street, turning west on Ocean Avenue, and heading south to I Street.

After the parade, participants and spectators are invited to gather at Centennial Park, at the corner of Cypress and H Street, where parade winners will be announced.

Lighting of the community Christmas tree at Centennial Park also will take place, and there will be a chance to visit with Santa.

The hourlong parade is co-sponsored by the Lompoc Valley Chamber.

Applications will be available online at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation, and also at the Anderson Recreation Center during regular business hours.

For more information, call 805-875-8100.

Photos: 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade

Despite blustery weather, the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade entertained crowds with band, musicians and floats.

1 of 67