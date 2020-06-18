Birth Announcements

Marian Regional Medical Center

A boy was born to Emmanuel Figueroa-Gallardo and Alicia Rosas on June 3, 2020

A boy was born to Shawn and Brenda Padilla on June 4, 2020

A girl was born to Chelsea McIntyre on June 4, 2020

A girl was born to Matthew and Jessica Hartin on June 5, 2020

A girl was born to Jovontia Davis and Elisa Hollis-Swartz on June 5, 2020

A girl was born to Alfred Plaza and Nancy Cerna on June 6, 2020

A boy was born to Fernando Deleon and Brittany Fernandez on June 6, 2020

A girl was born to Moises Aguilar and Alejandra Contreras on June 6, 2020

A boy was born to Mathew and Alicia Covarrubias on June 7, 2020

A boy was born to Michael Calderon and Malory Javaux on June 7, 2020

A girl was born to Carlos Cabrera and Vianca Jaymes on June 8, 2020

A girl was born to Douglas Webb and Lindsey Welbaum on June 8, 2020

A girl was born to Aristeo Rosete and Nayeli Ramirez on June 8, 2020

A boy was born to Joshua Larson and Jaclyn Claypool on June 9, 2020

A girl was born to Joshua Maldonado and Maria Contreras on June 10, 2020

A boy was born to Eric Espinoza and Mariah De Los Santos on June 10, 2020

Lompoc Valley Medical Center

A baby boy was born to Malak Al Jawhary and Hani Rafeh on 06/11/2020 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A baby girl was born to Maria and Michael Provencio on 06/12/2020 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A baby girl was born Lydia Hernandez and David Villa on 06/15/2020 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

