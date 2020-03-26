Birth Announcements

Birth Announcements

Marian Regional Medical Center

A boy was born to Michael and Emily Betancourt on March 15, 2020

A boy was born to Kent Flores and Nadine Delgado on March 16, 2020

A boy was born to Michael and Jessica Zoppo on March 16, 2020

A girl was born to Joseph Bandy and Brenda Zamora on March 17, 2020

A girl was born to Edwin Rojas and Angelina Perez on March 17, 2020

A boy was born to Edgar Quintana and Ana Alavardo on March 17, 2020

A girl was born to Natalie Bradley on March 19, 2020

A boy was born to James and Jennifer Coleman on March 20, 2020

Twins were born to Jose and Ashley Villegas on March 22, 2020

A girl was born to Jared and Rosa Rasmussen on March 22, 2020

A girl was born to Justin and Sara Rich on March 23, 2020

A girl was born to Shaun Ducusin and Dalia Putnam on March 24, 2020

Lompoc Valley Medical Center

A boy was born to Soila Lopez Cortes and Lorenzo Lopez Vazquez on March 20, 2020 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A boy was born to Ismeralda and James Graham on March 21, 2020 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A boy was born to Shavannah Thomas and Andre Brisco on March 24, 2020 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A boy was born to Unique and Thomas Pacheco on March 24, 2020 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

