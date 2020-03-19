Birth Announcements

Birth Announcements

Marian Regional Medical Center

A boy was born to Jesse Holt and Jennifer Dullen on March 9, 2020

A boy was born to Michael and Johnie Gonzales on March 9, 2020

A girl was born to Pedro Quiroz III and Irasema Torres on March 10, 2020

A boy was born to Martin Vera and Claudia Romero on March 10, 2020

A girl was born to Antonio and Antoinette Pena on March 10, 2020

A boy was born to Diego De Leon and Erica Guzman on March 11, 2020

A boy was born to Jose and Rubicelia Bernal on March 12, 2020

A girl was born to Jerome and Anie Simangan on March 12, 2020

A girl was born to Jorge Brito and Catherine Casares on March 13, 2020

A boy was born to Julio Tamayo-Calderon and Adriana Camarillo-Salazar on March 13, 2020

A girl was born to Carlos Mendoza and Micaela Aviles on March 13, 2020

Twin girls were born to Harold Fisher Jr. and Kelsey Cave on March 14, 2020

A boy was born to Demetri Hope and Jennica Oseguera on March 15, 2020

A boy was born to Eric Hernandez and Andrea Ruiz on March 15, 2020

Lompoc Valley Medical Center

GIRL 03/13/2020 HEATHER AGUILAR JUSTIN AGUILAR

GIRL 03/12/2020 KELLY SCHALLER GEOFFREY SCHALLER

BOY 03/13/2020 YANET CARBAJAL ALEX RODRIGUEZ

BOY 03/15/2020 MAYRA ORTIZ JOHNATHON MARTIN

BOY 03/16/2020 TIFFANY WILLIAMS MICHAEL BENNETT

GIRL 03/16/2020 LIDIA JIMENEZ CESAR JIMENEZ

