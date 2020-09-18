You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birth Announcements

Birth Announcements

MARIAN REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

A girl was born to Phillip Torres and Kristin Duran on Aug. 14, 2020

A girl was born to Kyle and Christina Wells on Aug. 15, 2020

A boy was born to Nadeene Sena on Aug. 26, 2020

A boy was born to Derrick Santiago and Danyell Santiago on Aug. 27, 2020

A girl was born to Antonio Murillo and Olivia Horta on Aug. 27, 2020

A girl was born to Vernon and Darlene Rogers on Aug. 27, 2020

A girl was born to Roberto and Sandra Cruz on Aug. 28, 2020

A girl was born to Ronald Membrebe and Johanna Perez on Aug. 28, 2020

A boy was born to Alfonso and Eva Lozoya on Aug. 31, 2020

A girl was born to Omar Barraza and Alexandra Forcado on Aug. 31, 2020

A boy was born to Victoria Lopez on Sept. 1, 2020

A boy was born to Daniel Eskelson and Kayla Perez on Sept. 1, 2020

LOMPOC VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER

A baby boy was born to Sharon and Jeffrey Coggin on Aug. 26, 2020, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A baby boy was born to Brooklynn Gregory and Luis Espinoza on Aug. 27, 2020, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A baby boy was born to Celene Garcia and Joseph Segura on Aug. 28, 2020, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A baby girl was born to Michelle Morales and Guillermo Godinez on Aug. 31, 2020, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A baby girl was born to Amber Raley and Lewis Ginther on Aug. 31, 2020, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A baby girl was born to Sierra Espinoza and Leonardo Nunez on Sept. 1, 2020, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A baby girl was born to Jennifer and Benjamin Collins on Sept. 2, 2020, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A baby boy was born to Czyramae Canlas and Tyler Ornelas on Sept. 4, 2020, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A baby girl was born to Danette Marsh and Jeremy Aguilar on Sept. 4, 2020, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A baby girl was born to Lorena Garcia and Ruben Martinez Arellano on Sept. 6, 2020, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A baby boy was born to Marlene Medina Garcia and Alejandro Manzo Meza Jr. on Sept. 12, 2020, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A baby girl was born to Katherine Guerrero and Matthew Donohoe on Sept. 12, 2020, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A baby boy was born to Cameron and Adam Arevalos on Sept. 15, 2020, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Barbara Ann "Babsie" Rouleau
Obituaries

Barbara Ann "Babsie" Rouleau

ROULEAU, Barbara Ann "Babsie ", 62, on September 9, 2020, received her angel wings and went on to dance with her father. A lifelong Lompoc nat…

Stacey LeAnn Jurosky
Obituaries

Stacey LeAnn Jurosky

Stacey LeAnn Jurosky left us peacefully on August 25, 2020 to join the Angels in Heaven, after a two-year battle with cancer.

Gilbert Toribio Gonzales
Obituaries

Gilbert Toribio Gonzales

Lompoc native lifelong resident Gilbert Toribio Gonzales, 86, “went to be with the Lord” He peacefully passed at home with his family by his s…

Norma Lou Phillips
Obituaries

Norma Lou Phillips

Norma Lou Phillips passed peacefully at the wonderful age of 85. She was a farmer 's daughter in Iowa where she and her three brothers worked …

Leah Kennedy Olsson
Obituaries

Leah Kennedy Olsson

On Sunday August 23, 2020 heaven gained a beautiful angel Leah Kennedy Olsson. She was just 76 years old and died unexpectedly from complicati…

Marianne Mitchell
Obituaries

Marianne Mitchell

On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Marianne Mitchell, loving mother, grandmother and Sister, passed away at the age of 83 in Lompoc, CA.

Linda Leach Thomas
Obituaries

Linda Leach Thomas

Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend Linda Leach Thomas peacefully went to be with her Lord at 4:38 AM on her 72n…

Death-notices

Emily Diane Pritchett

Emily Diane Pritchett, , 36, resident of Santa Maria, CA Passed away September 12, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffma…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News