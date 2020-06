Birth Announcements

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marian Regional Medical Center

A boy was born to Ian and Jennifer Johnson on May 26, 2020

A girl was born to James Bendele and Elena Gonzalez on May 26, 2020

A boy was born to Efren and Jessica Lopez on May 27, 2020

A boy was born to Ricardo and Kylee Chimal on May 27, 2020

A boy was born to Jorge Luis and Daniela Rosales on May 29, 2020

A boy was born to Edward and Aleesha Calad on May 29, 2020

A girl was born to Serafin Aguilar and Adelaida Lopez on May 31, 2020

A boy was born to Jonathan and Karlee Reed on May 31, 2020

A girl was born to Cesar and Olivia Marquez on May 31, 2020

A boy was born to Jaysin and Valentina Smith on June 1, 2020

A girl was born to Timoteo Jimenes and Abigail Lorenzo on June 1, 2020

A boy was born to Rudy Alarcon and Renee Aguilar on June 1, 2020

A boy was born to David Hernandez and Alondra Quintanar on June 1, 2020

A boy was born to Vannessa Buenrostro on June 1, 2020