Dear Heloise: I've discovered that when I make a cook-and-serve pudding, I need to stir the mix into the cold milk and bring it to a boil while stirring constantly. Unfortunately, the pudding mix takes a long time to blend with cold milk. So, before I start, I place the needed amount of cold milk in a microwave-safe bowl and warm it up. Then, when I mix the milk and pudding mix together, they blend much easier. I save time and frustration when I warm the milk first. -- Mary-Jane M., Sandy, Utah

