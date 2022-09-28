Annual 'Blessing of the Animals' event returns to St. Mark’s Oct. 6

Barbara Braun and Sam, her Yorkie, greet the Rev. Dr. Randall Day as he comes by to bestow blessings during the 2018 St. Francis Day celebration at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church in Los Olivos.

 Betsy Weiner, Contributor

St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Church in Los Olivos invites members of the public — and their four-legged friends — to the annual "Blessing of the Animals" event slated for Sunday, Oct. 2.

Beginning at 5 p.m., Rev. Randall Day, St. Mark’s priest and rector, will welcome animals and their people outdoors in front of the church at 2901 Nojoqui Ave., where he will offer individual blessings free of charge.

Blessings will also be offered for photographed pets unable to attend. Children are also invited to bring a stuffed animal for a blessing as well.

 

