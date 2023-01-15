Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile inaugural Sidewalk Story event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at the Lompoc Community Garden, at 903 W. College Ave.
In partnership with the Lompoc Community Garden and support from Walmart, the bookmobile will debut its new outdoor community literacy installation.
A path through the garden will take children and adults on a self-guided reading adventure through native plants, vegetables, fruit trees and flowers.
Along the pathway each page of a children’s storybook will be installed at a kid-friendly height. The featured book is “Nosotros Means Us: A Bilingual Story/Un cuento bilingüe” by Paloma Valdivia.
Lompoc Community Garden personnel will be on-hand to share about the gardens and answer questions.
Refreshments made fresh with ingredients sourced from the garden will be available.
The event will also feature the new Route One Mobile Farmers Market, offering fresh, locally-sourced fruit and vegetables for sake. The market also accepts EBT.
For more information on the event, visit Lompoc Community Garden's Facebook page @LompocCommunityGarden.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213