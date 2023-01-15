Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile inaugural Sidewalk Story event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at the Lompoc Community Garden, at 903 W. College Ave.

In partnership with the Lompoc Community Garden and support from Walmart, the bookmobile will debut its new outdoor community literacy installation.

A path through the garden will take children and adults on a self-guided reading adventure through native plants, vegetables, fruit trees and flowers.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

