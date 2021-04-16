You are the owner of this article.
Boys & Girls Clubs launch new programming to get kids 'Back on Track'

041521 Boys & Girls Clubs

A Lompoc Boys & Girls Clubs member smiles on her first day back after one year.

 Contributed Photo

United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County has launched Back on Track, a trio of academic programs aimed at providing additional educational assistance in response to the pandemic, which has led to many students falling behind in learning. 

A number of students were found to be struggling after branches opened their doors as full-day learning centers in August, according to a club spokeswoman. 

To address the need, the Boy & Girls Clubs rolled out Super Saturdays, Summer Spectacular Camp and Power Hour, an after-school tutoring and enrichment program at both Buellton and Lompoc branches, as well as participating South County locations. 

“We want our kids to feel empowered in their journey through learning ... with staff [here] to be a guide, providing them with the tools they need while also making it fun," said Laurie Leis, UBGC vice president of advancement.

The Saturday program — which provides tutoring in math and English language arts and includes fun projects in social sciences, along with sports clinics and organized games — is incentive-driven and based on participation, the spokeswoman said.

The weekend program offers students the opportunity to receive awards that include earning Saturday ticket punches. Eight ticket punches qualify the student to be part of a day at Camp Whittier, a camp located in the Santa Ynez Mountains where kids are encouraged to explore, participate in archery, zip line, swim and hike.

Other components of the Back on Track program include Summer Spectacular, a 10-week summer camp, and Power Hour, an after-school tutoring program for grades K-12. 

According to the spokeswoman, all three programs consist of an educational component to improve literacy and math skills and to help students get back on track.

Boy & Girls Clubs CEO Michael Baker said Saturdays have always been his favorite day for club work.

"... and now they are even more impactful," he said. “We are absolutely thrilled to be reopening our clubs on Saturdays again to help get our club members get 'back on track' academically."

Donations are requested to help provide a free summer camp experience at all seven Santa Barbara County locations.

To donate or learn more about the programming, visit www.unitedbg.org or call 805-681-1315.

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

