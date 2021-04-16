Boys & Girls Clubs launch new programming to get kids 'Back on Track'

United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County has launched Back on Track, a trio of academic programs aimed at providing additional educational assistance in response to the pandemic, which has led to many students falling behind in learning.

A number of students were found to be struggling after branches opened their doors as full-day learning centers in August, according to a club spokeswoman.

To address the need, the Boy & Girls Clubs rolled out Super Saturdays, Summer Spectacular Camp and Power Hour, an after-school tutoring and enrichment program at both Buellton and Lompoc branches, as well as participating South County locations.

“We want our kids to feel empowered in their journey through learning ... with staff [here] to be a guide, providing them with the tools they need while also making it fun," said Laurie Leis, UBGC vice president of advancement.

The Saturday program — which provides tutoring in math and English language arts and includes fun projects in social sciences, along with sports clinics and organized games — is incentive-driven and based on participation, the spokeswoman said.

The weekend program offers students the opportunity to receive awards that include earning Saturday ticket punches. Eight ticket punches qualify the student to be part of a day at Camp Whittier, a camp located in the Santa Ynez Mountains where kids are encouraged to explore, participate in archery, zip line, swim and hike.

Other components of the Back on Track program include Summer Spectacular, a 10-week summer camp, and Power Hour, an after-school tutoring program for grades K-12.