Dear Heloise: A friend of mine recently had a bridal shower, and she received some very nice things. Since both she and the groom had lived with their parents, they didn't have any household goods of their own. People gave them coffeepots, waffle irons, sheets and other items, but I decided to get her little items we all use but that eat up a lot of money. I took a new plastic trash can and filled it with oven mitts, dish towels, dishwasher soap and soap for handwashing dishes. I included a timer, loaf pan, muffin pan and much more. The items were not terribly expensive, but they are the things that can eat into a budget very rapidly.

The bride was thrilled and took her time going through all the things she would not have to buy herself for their new apartment. -- Jamie F., Texas City, Texas

