Buellton hosting online workshop to discuss future land use, circulation elements

081920 City of Buellton

The Avenue of Flags Median 2 Improvement project, which broke ground in March, is the first implementation of the Avenue of Flags specific plan, informed by the framework of the Avenue of Flags/ Highway 246 urban design plan. 

 Contributed Photo, Courtesy of the City of Buellton

The city of Buellton will host an online community workshop at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, on the city's Land Use and Circulation Elements design as part of the general plan, which addresses the future of housing and business, as well as its parks, public facilities and transportation networks. 

Buellton-based residents and business owners are invited to attend and give their input on future policies, programs and goals that will help shape Buellton's long-term development.

The meeting will focus on the Land Use and Circulation Element design and provide a more comprehensive update on the city's general plan over the next five years. 

In late 2009, city officials began engaging the community in a public visioning process in the form of workshops and surveys, giving way to the formation of key economic development plans: community design guidelines, a general plan, redevelopment plan, and the Avenue of Flags/ Highway 246 urban design plan.

To attend the upcoming workshop, email planning@cityofbuellton.com by Aug. 25 to receive an invitation to the Zoom webinar.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

