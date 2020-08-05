You are the owner of this article.
Buellton Library to host writers workshop featuring guest speaker Sara Gran

080620 Sara Gran author

Sara Gran will discuss character formation, story outlining, creation of daily writing schedule and best use of writing aids and tools during an Aug. 8 workshop. 

 Contributed Image

The Buellton Library will host a virtual writers workshop from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, featuring guest speaker and New York novelist Sara Gran. The live workshop is free to attend and will be held online.

Gran, who has authored several books that include "Come Closer," "Dope" and the Claire Dewitt series, will facilitate an in-depth discussion on the writing process.

Topics to be covered include character formation, story outlining, creation of daily writing schedule and best use of writing aids and tools. 

Registration is not required. Join the workshop via computer, smartphone or tablet at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/827795709

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

