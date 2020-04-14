Buellton no-contact Easter egg hunt contest winners announced

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With a successful run of Buellton's impromptu social-distancing Easter egg hunt that was held over the weekend, general manager of Sideways Inn|Sideways Lounge Lydia Thomas has announced a winner for the egg hunt photo contest.

Buellton residents Scott and Jennette Wolfe's winning capture shows their two daughters decked out in pink apparel smiling in front of a brightly colored egg "hidden" in the office window of Buellton contest participant, City Hall Planning Commission.

The couple's names were drawn for the grand prize, a two-night stay in a tiki tent at Flying Flags this summer.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0