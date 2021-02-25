You have permission to edit this article.
Buellton's 10th annual Brew Fest going virtual
alert

051117BrewFest (10 of 14).jpg
Nolan Kennedy, of Simi Valley, grabs a beer from the Solvang Brewing Company during the Buellton Brew Fest at River View Park in 2017.

 Seth Murray, Contributor

Buellton's 10th annual Brew Fest will go virtual this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, as beer lovers near and far will be invited to join or host festival watch parties with friends and family. 

This year's Cinco de Mayo-themed beer festival is slated for May 1, according to an announcement from the Buellton Chamber of Commerce.

More details are expected in the coming weeks as the Chamber and event organizers, EnFuego Events, work to provide ticket buyers with a box of beers and other beverages to help celebrate the annual event.

Tickets will soon go on sale at www.buelltonbrewfest.com.

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

