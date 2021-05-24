The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History's annual Butterflies Alive summer exhibits will reopen to the public Saturday after its indoor exhibits were closed last year due to the pandemic.

This year, guests can witness 1,000 live butterflies floating around the outdoor Sprague Butterfly Pavilion and also watch butterflies emerge from their chrysalides located inside the museum's designated emergence chamber.

“We are excited to invite members and guests back to our Butterfly Pavilion this summer," said Butterfly Pavilion Senior Manager Kim Zsembik. "After so much positive feedback last year, we’ve kept our socially distant pavilion similar to 2020, allowing families and guests to peacefully explore the pavilion in nine butterfly zones. Guest favorites like malachite and swallowtail butterflies are not to be missed."

A variety of butterflies that can be spotted include local favorites like the monarch and exotic swallowtails, longwings, Gulf fritillaries and malachites.

According to a museum spokeswoman, various butterfly species cycle through the pavilion throughout the summer, so no two visits are the same.

Both indoor and outdoor exhibits will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday through Monday, Sept. 6.

Reservations are required for admission at sbnature.org/tickets, and a limited number of guests are permitted on campus at one time.

Face masks are currently required for anyone 3 years or older and must cover nose and mouth at all times while on museum property, both indoors and outdoors, the spokeswoman said.

To learn more, visit sbnature.org/butterflies-alive.